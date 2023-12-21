For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Tuch a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

Tuch has scored in seven of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, and has scored two goals.

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Tuch averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

