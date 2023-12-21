Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
Alex Tuch will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tuch are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alex Tuch vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- Tuch has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).
- In Tuch's 26 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Tuch has a point in 14 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points six times.
- In 10 of 26 games this season, Tuch has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Tuch Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|26
|Games
|4
|20
|Points
|7
|9
|Goals
|6
|11
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.