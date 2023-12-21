Alex Tuch will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tuch are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Tuch vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

In Tuch's 26 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Tuch has a point in 14 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Tuch has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Tuch goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 4 20 Points 7 9 Goals 6 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.