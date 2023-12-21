Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
Should you wager on Alexander Barabanov to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Barabanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
