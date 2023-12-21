Should you wager on Alexander Barabanov to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Barabanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:18 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:03 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 6-5 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

