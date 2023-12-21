The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Barabanov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

In one of 14 games this year, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 14 games this season, Barabanov has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Barabanov has an assist in four of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Barabanov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 14 Games 4 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

