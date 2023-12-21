Can we count on Alexander Holtz scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

  • Holtz has scored in eight of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Holtz averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:24 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

