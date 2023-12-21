For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

