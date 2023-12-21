For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • Mangiapane has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

