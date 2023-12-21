Andrew Mangiapane will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks meet on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Mangiapane are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 15:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mangiapane has a point in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 31 games this year, Mangiapane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 31 Games 4 16 Points 2 6 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

