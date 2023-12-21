Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
