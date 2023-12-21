The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

