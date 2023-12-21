The San Jose Sharks, with Anthony Duclair, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you're thinking about a wager on Duclair against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Duclair vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Duclair has scored a goal in five of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 28 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 28 games this year, Duclair has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duclair Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 1 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.