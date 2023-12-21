Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Ashland County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Drummond High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Mellen, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Washburn, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
