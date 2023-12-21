Auston Matthews will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Matthews in the Maple Leafs-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Auston Matthews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:45 per game on the ice, is +5.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 28 games this year, Matthews has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Matthews has an assist in 10 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 28 Games 4 37 Points 7 25 Goals 4 12 Assists 3

