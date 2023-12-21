Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - December 21
Auston Matthews will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Matthews in the Maple Leafs-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.
Auston Matthews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- Matthews' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:45 per game on the ice, is +5.
- In 13 of 28 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 17 of 28 games this year, Matthews has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
- Matthews has an assist in 10 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Matthews Stats vs. the Sabres
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|28
|Games
|4
|37
|Points
|7
|25
|Goals
|4
|12
|Assists
|3
