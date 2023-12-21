Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Coleman in that upcoming Flames-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Coleman vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman has averaged 16:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Coleman has a goal in 10 of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Coleman has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Coleman has an assist in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Coleman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 22 Points 2 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

