Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
Will Bobby Brink score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Brink's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
