Can we count on Bobby McMann lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

  • McMann has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • McMann has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:58 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 9:49 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

