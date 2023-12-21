Will Bobby McMann Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
Can we count on Bobby McMann lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
McMann stats and insights
- McMann has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- McMann has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
McMann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|8:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|W 7-3
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|5:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Home
|W 5-2
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
