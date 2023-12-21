Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 21?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brendan Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.