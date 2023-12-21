The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brendan Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 2-1
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

