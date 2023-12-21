Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brett Kulak to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulak stats and insights
- Kulak has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kulak has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Kulak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
