The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) match up with the Orlando Magic (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSFL.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSFL

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per game.

Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis averages 12 points, 1.2 assists and 6.4 boards.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 49% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Franz Wagner is putting up 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Cole Anthony gets the Magic 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Bucks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Bucks Magic 123.3 Points Avg. 114 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 50% Field Goal % 47.8% 38.1% Three Point % 34.3%

