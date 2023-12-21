Bucks vs. Magic December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) match up with the Orlando Magic (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSFL.
Bucks vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSFL
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per game.
- Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in league).
- Bobby Portis averages 12 points, 1.2 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 49% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Franz Wagner is putting up 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Cole Anthony gets the Magic 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
Bucks vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Magic
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|114
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|50%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
