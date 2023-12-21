In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Calle Jarnkrok to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370

Jarnkrok stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:53 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:07 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

