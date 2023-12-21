Calle Jarnkrok Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - December 21
The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Calle Jarnkrok, are in action Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarnkrok are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Calle Jarnkrok vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights
- Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +13.
- Jarnkrok has scored a goal in six of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Jarnkrok has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 29 games played.
- Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|29
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|1
