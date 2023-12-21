The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Calle Jarnkrok, are in action Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarnkrok are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +13.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in six of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarnkrok has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 29 games played.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 16 Points 3 7 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

