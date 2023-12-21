The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cam Atkinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

Atkinson has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Atkinson's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO

