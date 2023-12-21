Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Atkinson in the Flyers-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Atkinson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In seven of 31 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Atkinson has a point in 12 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Atkinson has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 2 16 Points 1 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

