Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cameron York light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- York has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
