The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (three shots).

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

