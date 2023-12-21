Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
The Buffalo Sabres, with Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you're thinking about a bet on Mittelstadt against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.
- In seven of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 18 of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- In 15 of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|33
|Games
|4
|28
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|20
|Assists
|2
