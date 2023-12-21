The Buffalo Sabres, with Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you're thinking about a bet on Mittelstadt against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

In seven of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 18 of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 4 28 Points 3 8 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.