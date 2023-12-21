On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Connor Clifton going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 30 games this season.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

