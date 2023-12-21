In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Connor McDavid to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.

McDavid averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

