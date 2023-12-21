Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 21
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on McDavid in the Oilers-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Connor McDavid vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McDavid Season Stats Insights
- McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:09 per game on the ice, is -1.
- McDavid has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.
- McDavid has a point in 21 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.
- McDavid has an assist in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
McDavid Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|27
|Games
|3
|41
|Points
|5
|11
|Goals
|2
|30
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.