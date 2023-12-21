Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on McDavid in the Oilers-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:09 per game on the ice, is -1.

McDavid has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

McDavid has a point in 21 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

McDavid has an assist in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 27 Games 3 41 Points 5 11 Goals 2 30 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.