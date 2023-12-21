On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Connor Zary going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zary stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Zary has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 28.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:44 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:19 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.