Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Zary in that upcoming Flames-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor Zary vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 14:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In seven of 22 games this season, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zary has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zary has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Zary hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zary going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Zary Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-22).

