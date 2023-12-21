Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 21?
Can we anticipate Curtis Lazar finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Lazar has zero points on the power play.
- Lazar's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
