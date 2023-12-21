Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take the court versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 132-119 win against the Spurs, Lillard had 40 points, four assists and three steals.

Below we will dive into Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.4 27.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 6.5 7.0 8.0 PRA -- 37.8 39.9 PR -- 30.8 31.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.9



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

He's made 3.3 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's Bucks average 105.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are fourth in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per game.

The Magic are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.6 rebounds per game.

The Magic give up 23.3 assists per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 37 41 9 6 4 1 2 1/10/2023 39 30 4 5 2 0 1

