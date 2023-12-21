Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Darnell Nurse going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|24:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|25:10
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
