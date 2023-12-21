The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Kampf find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Kampf has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:21 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:16 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:28 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.