Should you wager on Dawson Mercer to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:31 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

