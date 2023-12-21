Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Mercer's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dawson Mercer vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is -9.

In seven of 30 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Mercer has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mercer has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 30 games played.

Mercer's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Mercer going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Mercer Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.