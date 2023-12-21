The New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Oilers Additional Info

Devils vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers Devils 4-1 EDM

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 25th in goals against, allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The Devils rank 11th in the league with 103 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 25 14 24 38 33 28 35.4% Jesper Bratt 30 13 24 37 17 20 27.3% Tyler Toffoli 30 13 10 23 11 11 33.3% Luke Hughes 30 4 12 16 20 16 - Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16 14 5 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have conceded 100 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the NHL.

With 97 goals (3.3 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 16th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players