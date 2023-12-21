How to Watch the Devils vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils vs Oilers Additional Info
Devils vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|Devils
|4-1 EDM
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 25th in goals against, allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
- The Devils rank 11th in the league with 103 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|25
|14
|24
|38
|33
|28
|35.4%
|Jesper Bratt
|30
|13
|24
|37
|17
|20
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|30
|13
|10
|23
|11
|11
|33.3%
|Luke Hughes
|30
|4
|12
|16
|20
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have conceded 100 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- With 97 goals (3.3 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 16th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|27
|11
|30
|41
|33
|32
|48.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|29
|13
|21
|34
|39
|38
|57.1%
|Evan Bouchard
|29
|8
|24
|32
|28
|19
|-
|Zach Hyman
|28
|18
|13
|31
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|29
|7
|22
|29
|11
|23
|44.5%
