Devils vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1, losers of three in a row) at Prudential Center. The contest on Thursday, December 21 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Devils' offense has scored 31 goals over their past 10 games, while conceding 30 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into five power-play goals (17.9%). They are 6-3-1 in those games.
Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 while totaling 39 goals against 26 goals given up. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (32.3%).
Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Devils vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Devils 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Oilers Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have a 16-12-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the 12 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).
- In the four games this season the Devils scored just one goal, they lost every time.
- New Jersey has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).
- The Devils have scored at least three goals in 21 games (14-6-1, 29 points).
- In the 11 games when New Jersey has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-2-1 to record 17 points.
- In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 11-5-1 (23 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to record 10 points.
Oilers Splits and Trends
- The Oilers have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 13-15-1 overall record.
- Edmonton has earned five points (2-3-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Oilers scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Edmonton has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Oilers have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-7-0).
- Edmonton has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 11 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Edmonton is 9-8-1 (19 points).
- The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to register eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Oilers AVG
|Oilers Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|11th
|29th
|3.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|27th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|34.3
|1st
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|4th
|1st
|31.25%
|Power Play %
|27.27%
|4th
|24th
|76.53%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.3%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Devils vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.