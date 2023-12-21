The New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1, losers of three in a row) at Prudential Center. The contest on Thursday, December 21 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Devils' offense has scored 31 goals over their past 10 games, while conceding 30 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into five power-play goals (17.9%). They are 6-3-1 in those games.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 while totaling 39 goals against 26 goals given up. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (32.3%).

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Devils vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Devils 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-115)

Devils (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)

Devils vs Oilers Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 16-12-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 12 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).

In the four games this season the Devils scored just one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).

The Devils have scored at least three goals in 21 games (14-6-1, 29 points).

In the 11 games when New Jersey has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-2-1 to record 17 points.

In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 11-5-1 (23 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to record 10 points.

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 13-15-1 overall record.

Edmonton has earned five points (2-3-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Oilers scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Edmonton has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Oilers have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-7-0).

Edmonton has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 11 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Edmonton is 9-8-1 (19 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.34 11th 29th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.45 27th 11th 31.8 Shots 34.3 1st 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 1st 31.25% Power Play % 27.27% 4th 24th 76.53% Penalty Kill % 78.3% 21st

Devils vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

