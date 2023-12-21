When the New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Thursday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), Jesper Bratt and Leon Draisaitl should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Devils vs. Oilers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Devils (-115)

Devils (-115) Total: 7

7 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (38 points), via registered 14 goals and 24 assists.

Bratt has picked up 37 points (1.2 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's 23 points this season are via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Akira Schmid (5-7-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .896% save percentage ranks 46th in the NHL.

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid has recorded 11 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 30 assists (one per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 13.1%. This places him among the leaders for Edmonton with 41 total points (1.4 per game).

Edmonton's Draisaitl has posted 34 total points (1.2 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists.

This season, Edmonton's Evan Bouchard has 32 points, courtesy of eight goals (fifth on team) and 24 assists (second).

In the crease, Calvin Pickard's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up 11 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 100 saves with a .901% save percentage (38th in the league).

Devils vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 29th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.45 27th 11th 31.8 Shots 34.3 1st 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 1st 31.25% Power Play % 27.27% 4th 24th 76.53% Penalty Kill % 78.3% 21st

