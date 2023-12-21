The Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they face the New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) on the road on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-115) Oilers (-105) 7 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been favored on the moneyline 25 times this season, and have gone 14-11 in those games.

New Jersey is 14-11 (winning 56.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 53.5%.

New Jersey's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 19 times.

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Edmonton has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Oilers have a 51.2% chance to win.

Edmonton's games this season have had over 7 goals 17 of 29 times.

Devils vs Oilers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs. Oilers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 103 (11th) Goals 97 (16th) 106 (25th) Goals Allowed 100 (18th) 30 (2nd) Power Play Goals 27 (7th) 23 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (20th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Devils Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests New Jersey has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Four of New Jersey's last 10 games hit the over.

The Devils have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Devils are putting up 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Devils' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 103 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Devils are ranked 25th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 106 total goals (3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 17th in the league.

Oilers Advanced Stats

The Oilers went 7-3-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Edmonton has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.

The Oilers total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Oilers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.

The Oilers have scored 97 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.

The Oilers have given up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th.

Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.