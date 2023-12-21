Devils vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (13-15-1) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they face the New Jersey Devils (16-12-2) on the road on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Devils vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-115)
|Oilers (-105)
|7
|Oilers (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been favored on the moneyline 25 times this season, and have gone 14-11 in those games.
- New Jersey is 14-11 (winning 56.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- New Jersey's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 19 times.
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.
- Edmonton has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Oilers have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Edmonton's games this season have had over 7 goals 17 of 29 times.
Devils vs Oilers Additional Info
Devils vs. Oilers Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|103 (11th)
|Goals
|97 (16th)
|106 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|100 (18th)
|30 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (7th)
|23 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (20th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests New Jersey has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- Four of New Jersey's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Devils have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Devils are putting up 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Devils' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 103 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Devils are ranked 25th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 106 total goals (3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 17th in the league.
Oilers Advanced Stats
- The Oilers went 7-3-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Edmonton has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Oilers total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Oilers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.
- The Oilers have scored 97 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Oilers have given up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th.
- Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -3.
