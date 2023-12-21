Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Oilers on December 21, 2023
Jack Hughes and Connor McDavid are two of the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers square off at Prudential Center on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Devils vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Devils vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 38 points in 25 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|3
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jesper Bratt has picked up 37 points (1.2 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Tyler Toffoli's 23 points this season have come via 13 goals and 10 assists.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
McDavid's 41 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has put up 11 goals and 30 assists in 27 games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|3
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 34 total points (1.2 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 29 games.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
