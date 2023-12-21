Jack Hughes and Connor McDavid are two of the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers square off at Prudential Center on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Devils vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 38 points in 25 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 3 0 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jesper Bratt has picked up 37 points (1.2 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Tyler Toffoli's 23 points this season have come via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

McDavid's 41 points are pivotal for Edmonton. He has put up 11 goals and 30 assists in 27 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 1 1 2 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 3 vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 34 total points (1.2 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 29 games.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.