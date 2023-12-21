When the Calgary Flames face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Dillon Dube find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:47 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

