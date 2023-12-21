For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dylan Cozens a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Cozens' shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 16:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.