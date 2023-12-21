For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dylan Cozens a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

  • Cozens has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Cozens' shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 16:04 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

