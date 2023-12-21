Dylan Cozens will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Does a wager on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:40 per game on the ice, is -3.

Cozens has a goal in six games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in 13 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 31 games this year, Cozens has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Cozens has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cozens Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 31 Games 4 18 Points 3 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

