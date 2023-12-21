Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
Dylan Cozens will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Does a wager on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Dylan Cozens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- Cozens' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:40 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Cozens has a goal in six games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Cozens has a point in 13 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.
- In nine of 31 games this year, Cozens has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Cozens Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|31
|Games
|4
|18
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|2
