Can we count on Elias Lindholm finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Lindholm has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

