Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 21?
Can we count on Elias Lindholm finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
