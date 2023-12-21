Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Elias Lindholm vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus this season, in 20:56 per game on the ice, is 0.

In six of 32 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Lindholm's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 20 Points 2 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

