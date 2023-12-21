Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Eric Robinson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Robinson stats and insights
- Robinson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Robinson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Robinson recent games
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
