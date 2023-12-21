When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Eric Robinson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

Robinson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Robinson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Robinson recent games

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

