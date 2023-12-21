Should you wager on Erik Haula to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In seven of 25 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Haula's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

