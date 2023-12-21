Erik Haula Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 21
Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Erik Haula vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Haula Season Stats Insights
- Haula has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- In seven of 25 games this season, Haula has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Haula has a point in 12 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.
- Haula has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Haula hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Haula Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|25
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.