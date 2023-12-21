Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In seven of 25 games this season, Haula has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Haula has a point in 12 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Haula has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Haula hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Haula Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 3 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

