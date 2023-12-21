Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bouchard stats and insights
- Bouchard has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Bouchard has picked up four goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Bouchard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|27:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|25:48
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:06
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:41
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:33
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
