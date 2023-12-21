For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Bouchard has picked up four goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Bouchard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

