Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:31 per game on the ice, is -7.

Bouchard has scored a goal in seven of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bouchard has a point in 22 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 17 of 29 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

There is a 54.5% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 3 32 Points 2 8 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

