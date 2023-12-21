Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 21
Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to help you.
Evan Bouchard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- Bouchard's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:31 per game on the ice, is -7.
- Bouchard has scored a goal in seven of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Bouchard has a point in 22 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.
- In 17 of 29 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- There is a 54.5% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|29
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|2
|8
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|1
